Rs 500-crore row: Jarange Patil releases purported audio clip, Shinde denies deal

MUMBAI: Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil intensified his confrontation with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday by releasing a purported audio clip in which a woman allegedly claimed the BJP gave Shinde Rs 500 crore to pacify Jarange Patil and the Maratha community ahead of the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. The woman further alleged that Dr Shrikant Shinde routed the money to Jarange Patil.

The audio clip alleges that the BJP paid Rs 500 crore to Jarange Patil through Eknath Shinde’s son, Dr Shrikant Shinde, a Lok Sabha MP, to silence Patil and weaken his agitation for Maratha reservation. Jarange Patil clarified that he had neither received any money nor agreed to abandon his movement.

At a press conference, Jarange Patil played an audio recording he claimed captured conversations about ways to counter his political influence and undermine his agitation's credibility. In the clip, a woman allegedly says the BJP is uncertain about the extent of Jarange Patil’s support in the state elections but has paid him Rs 500 crore through Dr Shrikant Shinde.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP and Shiv Sena lost badly in Maharashtra, out of a total of 48 seats; they won only 16 seats, while the opposition, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had won 31 seats, and one seat was won by the NCP. BJP and Shiv Sena feared losing the Maharashtra state polls in 2024; therefore, through erstwhile chief minister Eknath Shinde, they gave Rs 500 crore to Jarange Patil to pacify him and win back the Maratha community votes that went against them in the Lok Sabha polls.

The recording also reportedly contains discussions about countering the activist’s political narrative, mobilising leaders to criticise him, and using social media content to challenge his campaign.