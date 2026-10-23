SC slams Allahabad HC for releasing convicts on probation in 2003 knife and gun attack case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has criticised the Allahabad High Court for releasing on probation two men convicted for a 2003 knife and gun attack under a section related to good conduct, saying it amounted to “misplaced sympathy”.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran said the two convicts had gone scot-free without a single day of imprisonment despite “brutality” of the crime. “The circumstances of the case, including the nature of the offence and the character of the offender, should be the reigning factor in deciding as to whether it is expedient to release the accused on the premise of good conduct;

which in the facts of this case is lacking,” the bench said.

The bench set aside the HC order and directed the accused to surrender within two weeks, failing which additional sessions court, Bahraich, will take immediate proceedings to apprehend them.

The case relates to 2003 attack in Bahraich where the two accused allegedly attacked the victim with knife and firearm over property dispute, causing grievous injuries. A trial court convicted the duo under IPC sections, including 307 (attempt to murder), and sentenced them.