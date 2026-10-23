US national VanDyke, held in Myanmar arms training case, gets court nod to travel abroad

A Delhi court on Friday extended till February 24 next year the permission granted to US national Matthew Aaron VanDyke and six Ukrainian nationals to remain outside India in the Myanmar arms training case being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Special Judge Prashant Sharma passed the order while hearing applications moved by the seven foreign nationals. The proceedings were held in-camera.

The NIA submitted that further investigation was underway and that it would inform the court about developments in the probe at the next hearing. Its counsel, Special Public Prosecutor Rahul Tyagi, along with advocates Jatin Khatri and Amit Rohila, appeared for the agency. The court also kept pending VanDyke's application seeking the release of his articles.

The six Ukrainian nationals appeared through video conferencing, citing health issues. Their counsel submitted that they were unwell, following which the court extended their permission to stay outside India. VanDyke appeared in person on Friday. The court permitted him to return to the US.

Speaking with PTI outside the courtroom, VanDyke questioned the continuation of the case against him. "There's no reason for it to continue. If not, I'll stay in India. Until this is over," he said.

VanDyke, who was granted default bail last month, had returned to India to appear before the court and seek an extension of the permission granted to him to travel abroad.

On September 24, the court had allowed VanDyke to travel to the US and the six Ukrainian nationals to travel to Ukraine for a month to meet their families, subject to certain conditions. It had directed them to return to India after the month-long period and inform the court within 72 hours of their return.

The court had also directed the accused to join the investigation through video conferencing or in person, as required by the NIA.

The US national also said that he had removed his lawyer due to financial difficulties. "I don't have any comments on the case. It's all ongoing. Especially now that I'm my own lawyer. I don't want to talk about it. There is a money issue. That's the main issue," he said.

VanDyke also denied receiving any assistance from the US embassy in the case.

The NIA had alleged that VanDyke and the six Ukrainian nationals entered India on tourist visas, travelled to the northeastern region without mandatory permits and subsequently crossed from Mizoram into Myanmar, where they allegedly trained ethnic armed organisations.

The agency had initially invoked provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), including those relating to conspiracy.

It had also alleged that the accused disclosed details about the network and were involved in assembling equipment and targeting a passenger aircraft in Myanmar.

However, in its charge sheet, the NIA did not invoke the UAPA provisions and instead proceeded under Sections 21 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, which provide for offences that can be compounded before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

The agency had earlier indicated that its investigation into the alleged terror-related aspects was continuing and that further allegations could be included in a supplementary charge sheet.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)