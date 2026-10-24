Congress seeks impartial probe into voter lists after errors appear in UP MLC polls; halt to SIR

Ramesh recalled that earlier, a case of vote theft had come to light in Pilibhit, where details of 10,470 voters were altered through the EC's Form 8, even though no supporting records were available to justify these changes.

The Form 8 is used by registered voters to request the EC to update or change their records, such as address or name.

Most of the voters whose details were "altered" belong to a particular community, which the BJP has "consistently persecuted," he alleged.

"Such discrepancies raise suspicions of a conspiracy to deprive them of their voting rights at the time of polling. Additionally, complaints have been received about names going missing from the voter list issued after SIR and incorrect details appearing when searching for online EPIC numbers," the Congress leader said.

To date, he said, the Election Commission has not provided machine-readable data as demanded by the Congress and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

"Only when the full data is made available can a clearer investigation be conducted into the extent of irregularities in the voter list and questions of accountability," he said.

Noting that there are only a few months left until the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Ramesh said these emerging cases raise serious questions about voters' rights and electoral transparency.

"There should be an impartial investigation into whether the prescribed rules for notices and hearings were followed in the process of adding and removing names from the voter list.

"The very SIR, whose declared objective was to purify the voter lists, has instead cast doubts on their reliability. The suspicion in the minds of the country's people—that election theft occurred in the previous Lok Sabha elections and in states like Haryana, Maharashtra, West Bengal, etc.—is now turning into conviction. We firmly believe that the BJP has won by colluding with the Election Commission to steal elections," Ramesh claimed.

Rattled by Rahul Gandhi's questions on vote theft, he said, the prime minister and the BJP, instead of answering the real questions of the people, are continuously launching personal attacks on Rahul Gandhi.

"The BJP should know that the country has recognized its petty tactics over the past twelve years. Now, this will not work again and again," Ramesh said.

The Congress is up in arms against the special intensive revision of electoral rolls and has been demanding a complete halt to the process.

The Congress, along with other opposition parties of the INDIA bloc, launched a series of protests earlier this month and met President Droupadi Murmu and filed a petition before the Chief Justice of India against the SIR exercise and the CEC, demanding his removal.

(With inputs from PTI)