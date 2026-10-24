EAM Jaishankar reaffirms India's commitment to UN Charter, calls for reformed multilateralism

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday reiterated India's commitment to the United Nations and its Charter, stressing the need for reformed multilateralism that reflects present-day global realities on the occasion of the 81st United Nations Day.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said India would continue to advocate international peace and security, global cooperation and the aspirations of the Global South through the international organisation.

“Reaffirm India’s enduring commitment to the @UN and the UN Charter on the 81st #UNDay today. Underscore the need for reformed multilateralism that reflects contemporary global realities. In the UN, India will continue to champion international peace and security, global cooperation and the aspirations of the Global South,” Jaishankar said.

United Nations Day is observed annually on October 24 to mark the anniversary of the entry into force of the UN Charter in 1945, following its ratification by the majority of signatories, including the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.

Highlighting India's contribution to UN peacekeeping operations, Jaishankar said, "Major Abhilasha Barak of India was conferred the UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award for 2026 in recognition of her exemplary service in UN peacekeeping"