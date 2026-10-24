'How did smoke bypass Haryana?’ AAP hits back at BJP over Punjab stubble burning

CHANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab today slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its Delhi Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa for attempting to defame Punjab and its farmers through false claims over stubble burning, as it claimed that the progress in reducing stubble burning had also been acknowledged in Parliament, where a reduction of up to 80 percent in stubble burning was noted last year.

Besides, the government had provided farmers with machinery worth more than Rs 800 crore to manage paddy residue.

It also asserted that the BJP’s anti-farmer mindset stood exposed as its leaders continued demanding cases against farmers instead of acknowledging the state’s efforts, and said that the saffron party should instead address the situation in BJP-ruled neighbouring states, including Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and AAP Punjab Media In-charge Baltej Pannu said that the government had consistently supported farmers through machinery, awareness campaigns and practical stubble management measures, with machinery worth more than Rs 800 crore provided to farmers.