'Flop show': AAP says PM Modi ignored Punjab's key issues during visit, made false allegations

CHANDIGARH: Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Friday visit to Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday described the visit as a "flop show", alleging that the Union government had failed to address the state's key concerns, including pending funds, border security and farmers' issues.

AAP Punjab media in-charge Baltej Pannu called the prime minister's visit as nothing more than a political spectacle filled with false allegations, while he failed to address the issues that matter most to the people of Punjab.

In a video message, Pannu said PM Modi came to Punjab, made baseless accusations against the Punjab government and returned without addressing any of the state's pressing concerns.

"The Prime Minister had no answers for Punjab. He only repeated allegations and political rhetoric, but remained completely silent on the real issues affecting the people," he said.

Questioning the PM's silence on several crucial issues concerning Punjab, Pannu said people had expected answers but received none.

"Why did the prime minister fail to respond to the deaths of hundreds of farmers during the farmers' movement? Why has the legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) remained pending? Why is the Union Government continuing to withhold Punjab's rightful funds?," he asked.

"Punjab has been forced to survive despite the Centre blocking funds that rightfully belong to the state, yet the prime minister offered no explanation" he added.