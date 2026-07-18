'Flop show': AAP says PM Modi ignored Punjab's key issues during visit, made false allegations

CHANDIGARH: Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Friday visit to Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday described the visit as a "flop show", alleging that the Union government had failed to address the state's key concerns, including pending funds, border security and farmers' issues.
AAP Punjab media in-charge Baltej Pannu called the prime minister's visit as nothing more than a political spectacle filled with false allegations, while he failed to address the issues that matter most to the people of Punjab.
In a video message, Pannu said PM Modi came to Punjab, made baseless accusations against the Punjab government and returned without addressing any of the state's pressing concerns.
"The Prime Minister had no answers for Punjab. He only repeated allegations and political rhetoric, but remained completely silent on the real issues affecting the people," he said.
Questioning the PM's silence on several crucial issues concerning Punjab, Pannu said people had expected answers but received none.
"Why did the prime minister fail to respond to the deaths of hundreds of farmers during the farmers' movement? Why has the legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) remained pending? Why is the Union Government continuing to withhold Punjab's rightful funds?," he asked.
"Punjab has been forced to survive despite the Centre blocking funds that rightfully belong to the state, yet the prime minister offered no explanation" he added.
Taking on the BJP's "double engine government" slogan, Pannu said Punjabis had already experienced the reality of such a government.
Referring to the BJP-Akali government’s tenure, Pannu alleged that Punjab continues to bear the consequences of decisions taken during that period.
"From 2007 to 2017, when the BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal ruled Punjab together, the state suffered immense damage."
"It was during the BJP-Akali regime that the drug menace spread across Punjab, destroying an entire generation of youth. Gangster culture also flourished during the same period, leaving Punjab to suffer the consequences for years," he added.
Questioning the BJP's appeal for another opportunity in Punjab, Pannu said people had not forgotten the party's track record.
"With what face is the BJP asking Punjabis to bring a double engine government? The people have already given them opportunities multiple times. From 1997 to 2002 and again from 2007 to 2017, Punjab experienced their rule and has not forgotten the damage caused during those years," he said.
"People of Punjab are fully aware of the BJP’s track record and will not be misled by slogans and political propaganda. Punjabis expect answers, accountability and justice from the Prime Minister, not empty speeches and false allegations against the elected Punjab Government," he added.
Meanwhile, AAP Punjab's chief spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal alleged that the PM Modi's statements during the visit were "hollow" and intended to mislead people.
Targeting the BJP, he alleged that while PM Modi termed the Punjab government as "kattar beiman", his own party had exploited people's religious sentiments in the Ram Mandir case.
"Those who steal donations in the name of Ram Temple can never be honest towards the nation. The BJP openly stole donations by exploiting the faith of people across the country in the name of the construction of the Ram Mandir and that the Modi government had primarily worked to benefit industrialists Ambani and Adani," he said.
Dhaliwal accused the BJP-led Union government of withholding Punjab's Rural Development Fund (RDF) and other dues worth thousands of crores.
He said that while the Centre criticised the Punjab government for taking loans, the borrowings were being utilised for public welfare, including hospitals, schools, roads, healthcare facilities, pensions and other development works.
Dhaliwal further alleged that the prime minister had remained silent on farmers' concerns, including compensation for flood victims and the impact of the proposed India-US trade agreement on Punjab's agriculture. He claimed that although the Centre had announced Rs 1,600 crore for flood relief, the amount had not been released.
Dhaliwal further claimed that the PM Modi came empty-handed and returned empty-handed and asked Punjab BJP leaders to explain what the Centre had offered the state during the visit.