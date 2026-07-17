'Kattar Beimaan Party': PM Modi steps up attack on AAP with Punjab polls in view

CHANDIGARH: With an eye on the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a sharp attack on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), dubbing it the 'Kattar Beimaan Party' (staunchly dishonest party) in a swipe at AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's description of it as the 'Kattar Imaandaar Party' (staunchly honest party).

Addressing a rally after inaugurating the newly renovated 100-year-old British-era Jalandhar Cantonment railway station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, Modi also targeted the Punjab government over law and order, corruption, drugs and governance.

He said Punjab's health minister had been sacked over bribery allegations and another minister was facing a money laundering case.

"Their MLAs are being caught taking bribes. There are very few among them," he said, without naming the AAP.

Modi alleged that the party ruling Punjab had become the "Kattar Beimaan Party" and claimed the state's law and order situation was in "shambles".

"Today you see what is happening in Punjab. This is not hidden from anyone. This Punjab government is hiding its reality under advertisements. Law and order in Punjab is in shambles today. Extortion demands are being made openly. No one can predict when or where a gang war might break out or from which direction bullets might start flying. Even police stations are not safe as they are frequently attacked," he said.

He further alleged that Punjab's future was being undermined as drug peddlers operated openly and the state's youth were being pushed towards narcotics.

The prime minister also referred to the conviction of former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain for the murder of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma during the February 2020 Delhi riots. He accused AAP leaders of questioning the court's verdict on religious grounds for vote-bank politics.