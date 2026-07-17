'Kattar Beimaan Party': PM Modi steps up attack on AAP with Punjab polls in view

CHANDIGARH: With an eye on the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a sharp attack on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), dubbing it the 'Kattar Beimaan Party' (staunchly dishonest party) in a swipe at AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's description of it as the 'Kattar Imaandaar Party' (staunchly honest party).
Addressing a rally after inaugurating the newly renovated 100-year-old British-era Jalandhar Cantonment railway station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, Modi also targeted the Punjab government over law and order, corruption, drugs and governance.
He said Punjab's health minister had been sacked over bribery allegations and another minister was facing a money laundering case.
"Their MLAs are being caught taking bribes. There are very few among them," he said, without naming the AAP.
Modi alleged that the party ruling Punjab had become the "Kattar Beimaan Party" and claimed the state's law and order situation was in "shambles".
"Today you see what is happening in Punjab. This is not hidden from anyone. This Punjab government is hiding its reality under advertisements. Law and order in Punjab is in shambles today. Extortion demands are being made openly. No one can predict when or where a gang war might break out or from which direction bullets might start flying. Even police stations are not safe as they are frequently attacked," he said.
He further alleged that Punjab's future was being undermined as drug peddlers operated openly and the state's youth were being pushed towards narcotics.
The prime minister also referred to the conviction of former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain for the murder of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma during the February 2020 Delhi riots. He accused AAP leaders of questioning the court's verdict on religious grounds for vote-bank politics.
Describing the AAP government as 'Kattar Beiman', Modi alleged that while debt was mounting in Punjab and a significant portion of the state's budget was being spent on servicing it, those running the government were benefiting from the borrowed funds.
"Development work across Punjab has come to a standstill. The only projects that are being showcased are all initiatives of the government of India. But Jalandhar is now becoming a witness to development," he said, referring to the projects inaugurated during his visit.
Modi said the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre was committed to Punjab's development despite the state not being governed by the BJP.
"Although Punjab does not have a BJP government, the BJP-led NDA at the Centre is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the state's development."
He also criticised the Shiromani Akali Dal, saying it was preoccupied with its internal affairs rather than public issues, and took aim at the Congress over factionalism in Punjab. "They are not fighting for people – they are fighting among themselves," Modi said.
Paying tribute to Sardar Teja Singh Samundri on the 100th anniversary of his martyrdom, Modi described him as a great son of Punjab who led several movements to protect Sikh interests during British rule.
He said Teja Singh had dedicated his life to the nation and expressed hope that people would draw inspiration from events marking his martyrdom centenary.
The prime minister said the BJP-led Centre was guided by the mantra 'Nagarik Devo Bhava' (the citizen is divine), with a focus on serving every Indian, improving public services and creating new opportunities for development. He said the government was working to ensure that poor and middle-class families received the best possible facilities.
Modi's visit is being seen as a political outreach ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, which the BJP is preparing to contest on its own.