Jhota Murder case: Father demands SSP transfer, refuses talks over deadlock on cremation

CHANDIGARH: A day after the third round of talks with the AAP led state government ended inconclusively, the father of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota today demanded the transfer of Senior Superintendent of Police of Mansa Vaibhav Chaudhary and refused to attend further meetings in the officer’s presence as the deadlock over his son’s post-mortem and cremation continued.

On the other hand senior farmer leader and Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait met Ex-Serviceman Bhim Singh father of Jhota in Mansa and appealed to him to allow the cremation besides also called for a people’s movement to get Punjab rid of drugs, describing Jhota as the first martyr of the anti-drug campaign.

Despite Tikait's intervention, the ongoing deadlock remains. The Action Committee and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) consisting of IAS officers held multiple rounds of meetings and the committee continues to refuse the postmortem until their core demands are met, which include the resignation of Punjab's Chief Minister and DGP.

In a recorded video Bhim Singh alleged that the family was being treated disrespectfully during meetings with the administration. "The officer at whose behest my son was murdered sits in front of us during these meetings. This hurts us. When the SSP is present at the meeting, my daughter-in-law and I will not attend the meeting with the state government panel," he said and alleged that the police had failed to act promptly when his son was shot dead.

He also questioned the recent suspension of some officials and demanded that copies of the suspension orders be provided to the family and alleged that the action taken so far was inadequate and demanded a thorough inquiry into the role of the officers concerned.