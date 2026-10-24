Mayor, BJP leaders among those hit by gender swap error in Birgaon voter list

RAIPUR: A bizarre administrative blunder has reportedly surfaced in the voter list uploaded to the Chhattisgarh State Election Commission's official portal ahead of the upcoming municipal elections in the Birgaon Municipal Corporation.

The voter list uploaded to the State Election Commission's official website contains widespread gender reversal errors, marking numerous male electors as female and female electors as male.

The absurd inaccuracies have sparked bewilderment and amusement across the city while raising serious questions about the State Election Commission's digital verification process.

Birgaon is a municipal corporation on the outskirts of the state capital and is part of the Raipur urban agglomeration in Chhattisgarh.

Addressing the issue, Mayor Nandlal Dewangan stated, "Upon learning about the swapped genders in the portal's voter list, I immediately took up the matter with the Election Commission and the Municipal Commissioner.

Technical teams have been instructed to rectify the software without delay. In the current online database, many men have been marked as women and vice versa—including myself."