Congress seeks resignation of Manipur CM, dissolution of state assembly amid fresh violence

The Congress on Sunday demanded the immediate resignation of Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh, dissolution of the state Assembly and fresh elections, saying the steps were necessary to restore peace and tranquillity amid a fresh spate of violence in the state.
Congress' in-charge of Manipur and MP Saptagiri Ulaka also sought immediate protection of civilians belonging to every community and a time-bound investigation and prosecution in every case of killing, firing, arson, and destruction of civilian property.
"On 23rd October 2026, thousands protested across five districts, banging drums and utensils and taking to the streets. They marched towards Lok Bhavan but were detained by the police, facing lathi charges and tear gas," Ulaka said at a press conference here along with Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba.
On 19th October, three Meitei civilians collecting firewood in a forest were killed, and several others were injured, he said and added that the people took their bodies to the CM's residence and demanded justice.
Similar violence was reported in Kamjong, where Kuki and Naga civilians were killed, he said.
"The entire state is burning, and both the Centre and state governments are responsible," Ulaka said.
Since May 2023, around 300 people have lost their lives, while 60,000 were displaced and 24,000 are still displaced, he said.
"When the initial conflict erupted in May 2023, we sent a delegation of MPs to Manipur. Later, LoP Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge visited Manipur. We also started our Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur," he recalled.
"(Governor) Ajay Kumar Bhalla ji said he would fix everything, but nothing happened. Then a new CM came, and even he is not able to control anything," Ulaka said.
Putting forward the Congress' demands, Ulaka called for immediate protection of civilians belonging to every community, particularly in vulnerable and conflict-affected areas.
He sought time-bound investigation and prosecution in every case of killing, firing, arson, and destruction of civilian property.
Ulaka also called for strict enforcement and review of the suspension of operations ground rules, with action against those responsible wherever violations are established.
He also demanded restoration of genuine free movement throughout Manipur.
Ulaka said there should be a credible, time-bound roadmap for peace, rehabilitation, and the safe return of all internally displaced persons, alongside the implementation of humanitarian recommendations and accountability measures.
He also demanded the immediate resignation of the chief minister, dissolution of the assembly and holding of assembly polls immediately so that peace and tranquillity can be restored there.
He also called for an urgent directive from the Union Government to come up with a plan to end the violence, ensure accountability, and initiate a inclusive peace process.
In her remarks, Lamba said she visited Manipur from October 1 to 4, where "we met those women who have been suffering due to violence for the past 3 years".
"The BJP government in Manipur has completely failed to stop the violence there. Neither is the violence stopping, nor are those committing the violence being punished," she said.
Home Minister Amit Shah may hold a meeting at the police headquarters for the rally scheduled on November 1, but they cannot go to Imphal to stop the violence in Manipur, Lamba said.
The Congress last week had lashed out at the BJP over the recent violence in Manipur, saying the continuing bloodshed in the strategically vital border state is a grave indictment of the BJP's failure to ensure law and order, protect constitutional rights and safeguard national security.
The ethnic conflict that erupted in May 2023 between the valley-based Meitei and hill-based Kuki communities in Manipur has claimed at least 306 lives, while 49 people remain missing and thousands have been left homeless. In recent months, clashes between Kuki and Naga communities have also been reported.
(With inputs from PTI)