Congress seeks resignation of Manipur CM, dissolution of state assembly amid fresh violence

The Congress on Sunday demanded the immediate resignation of Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh, dissolution of the state Assembly and fresh elections, saying the steps were necessary to restore peace and tranquillity amid a fresh spate of violence in the state.

Congress' in-charge of Manipur and MP Saptagiri Ulaka also sought immediate protection of civilians belonging to every community and a time-bound investigation and prosecution in every case of killing, firing, arson, and destruction of civilian property.

"On 23rd October 2026, thousands protested across five districts, banging drums and utensils and taking to the streets. They marched towards Lok Bhavan but were detained by the police, facing lathi charges and tear gas," Ulaka said at a press conference here along with Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba.

On 19th October, three Meitei civilians collecting firewood in a forest were killed, and several others were injured, he said and added that the people took their bodies to the CM's residence and demanded justice.

Similar violence was reported in Kamjong, where Kuki and Naga civilians were killed, he said.

"The entire state is burning, and both the Centre and state governments are responsible," Ulaka said.

Since May 2023, around 300 people have lost their lives, while 60,000 were displaced and 24,000 are still displaced, he said.