'Grave indictment of BJP's failure': Congress slams ruling party over recent violence in Manipur

The Congress on Wednesday slammed the BJP over the latest violence in Manipur, saying the continued bloodshed in the strategically important border state is a grave indictment of the BJP's failure to ensure law and order, protect constitutional rights and safeguard national security.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge posed three questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, and asked how many more innocent lives must be lost before they act.

"Manipur is bleeding again because of BJP's incompetence! The horrific killing of four innocent civilians in the latest spate of violence is deeply condemnable. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," Kharge said on X.

Since May 2023, over 300 precious lives have been lost, while 24,530 are forced to be in relief camps in pathetic conditions, he said.

Women, children and vulnerable families continue to bear the brunt of this prolonged tragedy, Kharge said.

"The BJP's political machinations, from imposing President's Rule to replacing the Chief Minister and reinstalling its own government, have yielded no peace. PM Modi, who did not even set foot in Manipur for nearly 29 months after violence erupted, has abysmally failed on his so-called assurance in Parliament," Kharge said.

He further said that the continuing bloodshed in this strategically vital border state is a grave indictment of the BJP's failure to ensure law and order, protect constitutional rights and safeguard national security.