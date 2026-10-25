IAF keeping close watch on Indo-Pacific, boosting capabilities to protect national interest: Chief of Air Staff

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force is closely monitoring the situation across the Indo-Pacific and focusing on boosting a specific set of capabilities including ability to operate effectively over extended distances to safeguard India's national interests, Chief of Air Staff AP Singh said on Sunday amid growing global concerns over China's increasing military muscle-flexing in the region.

In an exclusive interview to PTI, Air Chief Marshal Singh also said that the Indian military's strategic posturing in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands provides a "critical springboard" for operations in the eastern Indian Ocean Region.

He emphasised India's core priorities: safeguarding its national interests, sovereignty, and strategic autonomy while advocating for a rules-based open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

"From the IAF's perspective, this demands a specific set of capabilities. We need reach, persistent surveillance, air mobility, air-domain awareness, networked command and control, and the ability to operate effectively over extended distances," he said.

"Our strategic posture in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands provides a critical springboard for operations in the eastern Indian Ocean Region. Aerial refuelling and airborne early warning give us the reach and awareness to operate far from our shores," he said.

India, the US, Japan, Australia and several European nations have come with their respective Indo-Pacific policies in the last few years with a broad vision to ensure peace and stability in the region.

Without naming any country, Air Chief Marshal Singh also deliberated on the fast-evolving geopolitical upheavals in the region.

"The Indo-Pacific has become central to global security, and it is marked by growing military activity, strategic competition and contestation," he said.

"Recent developments across the region, including in its maritime spaces, underline the need for vigilance, credible deterrence and greater regional cooperation," he said.

The Chief of Air Staff, elaborating on the IAF's preparedness, highlighted how his force is ramping up engagements with the air forces of like-minded countries to build "capability and trust" as "trust itself is an enduring contributor to regional stability."