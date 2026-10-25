Operation Sindoor proved no target beyond IAF's reach, air power remains India's primary responder: Air Chief

Operation Sindoor demonstrated that no target is beyond the Indian Air Force's reach, with calibrated strikes across a 1,200-km-wide and 200-km-deep front showcasing its operational capabilities, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said on Sunday, asserting that air power remains India's primary responder and a strategic deterrent.

Speaking to PTI, the Chief of Air Staff described the operation as a validation of the IAF's capability-centric approach, in which aircraft, sensors, weapons and networks are integrated to maximise combat effectiveness.

Launched in May last year in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor involved precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied territories.

"Operation Sindoor proved that the path we have chosen is the right one. We will continue along it with even greater resolve, so that if the nation calls upon us again, the IAF responds more swiftly, more precisely and more decisively, on the nation's terms," Singh said.

He said the operation underscored the need for a force capable of adapting quickly to changing enemy tactics while retaining multiple operational options.

"Operationally, one lesson stands out: we must always retain multiple options and the ability to adapt rapidly as the adversary changes tactics," he said, adding that this flexibility had helped the IAF calibrate its response and maintain control over escalation.

The operation's success stemmed not from any single weapon or platform but from the combined use of accurate intelligence, networked operations, stand-off and precision weapons, electronic warfare, layered air defence and counter-unmanned aerial systems (UAS), Singh said.

"On the offensive side, calibrated targeting across the entire front, spanning 1,200 km in breadth and 200 km in depth, made it clear that no place is beyond the IAF's reach," he said.