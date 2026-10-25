'India will hammer drug cartels': Shah after raids across three states uncover Rs 100-crore hawala trail

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said agencies carried out simultaneous raids at 38 locations across Assam, Mizoram and Manipur, in which 18 people were arrested and 1,424 bank accounts were frozen.

In a post on X, Shah hailed Operation Trident, which was conducted on Friday to dismantle an international narcotics cartel operating across India, Myanmar and Bangladesh.

"India will hammer until the last nail is driven into the coffin of drug cartels."

The operation uncovered hawala transactions worth Rs 100 crore, led to the attachment of properties worth Rs 17.82 crore and resulted in the seizure of 500 detonators and Rs 12 lakh in cash, he said.