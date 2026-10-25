Jogen Chowdhury, master of the unbroken line, leaves behind lasting legacy in Indian art

Eminent painter Jogen Chowdhury passed away on Sunday at the age of 87, following a prolonged battle with a rare blood cancer.

His most famous works are Tiger in the Moonlight, Story of Woman, Ganapati, Couple, Nati Binodini and The Silver Throne.

He was born in Daharpara village, now in Bangladesh, and was a prominent Indian painter, academic, and politician. He pursued his artistic education at the Government College of Art & Craft, Kolkata, from 1955 to 1960, before expanding his training under a scholarship at the École nationale supérieure des Beaux-Arts in Paris from 1965 to 1967.

Jogen Chowdhury is widely regarded as the "master of the unbroken line". Inspired in part by the traditional Kalighat style of painting, he used flowing lines to convey the character and emotions of his subjects. Rather than depicting the human body in its natural form, he often distorted it while keeping his lines unbroken. This distinctive approach became one of his most significant contributions to contemporary Indian art.

Chowdhury was best known for his depictions of human figures, particularly men and women rendered through line contours and cross-hatching. He worked extensively in ink, watercolour and pastel.