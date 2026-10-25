'Pilgrimage': PM Modi says 12-year journey of 'Mann Ki Baat' helped honour citizens' contributions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described the 12-year journey of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', as a "pilgrimage", saying it had given him an opportunity to understand citizens' efforts closely and acknowledge their contributions.

In the 139th edition of the programme, Modi also said that through the radio address, he, in a way, worships the collective power (Lokshakti) of the nation and it gives him the opportunity to connect with every family in the country.

"Welcome once again to Mann Ki Baat. Twelve years ago today, on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, we began Mann Ki Baat. Since then, our journey has been continuing without interruption. You are both fellow travellers and guides on this journey," he said.

The prime minister said for him, Mann Ki Baat has been a "blessed occasion" to sing the praises of the hard work, valour, commitment, dedication, and spirit of service of the common people of the country.

"There has been an ancient tradition of pilgrimage in our country. For me, Mann Ki Baat is no less than a pilgrimage to closely learn about the efforts of the people of the country and to bow down to their contributions," he said.