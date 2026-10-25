PM Modi urges citizens to buy products made by local artisans during Diwali shopping

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged citizens to purchase products made by local artisans during festival shopping, saying such a move will boost the 'Vocal for Local' campaign and ensure realisation of the vision of a self-reliant India.

In his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat', he said the spirit of 'Vocal for Local' is taking Indian products to markets across the world as 'makhana' from Bihar is reaching Greece, while 'arhar dal' from Karnataka is being exported to the Maldives, opening new global markets for Indian farmers.

The prime minister noted that during festivals, people buy many things for their family and loved ones.

"This time too, while shopping, please give priority to products made by local artisans.

Your purchases will boost their enthusiasm," he said.

Modi said this personal support will advance the 'Vocal for Local' campaign, and the more 'Vocal for Local' grows, the faster the vision of a self-reliant India will be realised.

"Therefore, I personally urge you to give priority and prominence to products crafted by local artisans," he said.

The prime minister also stressed the importance of good packaging.

"Often, when we see something in the market, good packaging makes us pick it up, and we want to learn more about the product.

Understanding this, greater emphasis is now being laid on packaging," he said.

In his radio broadcast, Modi also highlighted the country's traditional skills that have been a part of people's identity for generations.

The prime minister spoke about the revival of traditional farming practices in Punjab, noting that an organisation named 'Kheti Virasat Mission' has started breathing new life into organic farming.