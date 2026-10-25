PM Modi urges citizens to buy products made by local artisans during Diwali shopping

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged citizens to purchase products made by local artisans during festival shopping, saying such a move will boost the 'Vocal for Local' campaign and ensure realisation of the vision of a self-reliant India.
In his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat', he said the spirit of 'Vocal for Local' is taking Indian products to markets across the world as 'makhana' from Bihar is reaching Greece, while 'arhar dal' from Karnataka is being exported to the Maldives, opening new global markets for Indian farmers.
The prime minister noted that during festivals, people buy many things for their family and loved ones.
"This time too, while shopping, please give priority to products made by local artisans.
Your purchases will boost their enthusiasm," he said.
Modi said this personal support will advance the 'Vocal for Local' campaign, and the more 'Vocal for Local' grows, the faster the vision of a self-reliant India will be realised.
"Therefore, I personally urge you to give priority and prominence to products crafted by local artisans," he said.
The prime minister also stressed the importance of good packaging.
"Often, when we see something in the market, good packaging makes us pick it up, and we want to learn more about the product.
Understanding this, greater emphasis is now being laid on packaging," he said.
In his radio broadcast, Modi also highlighted the country's traditional skills that have been a part of people's identity for generations.
The prime minister spoke about the revival of traditional farming practices in Punjab, noting that an organisation named 'Kheti Virasat Mission' has started breathing new life into organic farming.
He said the people in this team wanted to promote natural cotton farming in Punjab's Malwa region and named the initiative 'Nav-Trinjan'.
"You can imagine how great a help this is for the environment.
Friends, a few years ago, 'Nav-Trinjan' also started a weaving school with the goal of passing on the skill of weaving to the new generation," he said.
During the broadcast, Modi also spoke about people in Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand coming together to breathe new life into the Heval river.
He said some time ago, the water level in the Heval began to drop, and nearby natural water sources were drying up.
In response, the local administration and villagers launched a drive to save the Heval river and as part of it, rainwater harvesting measures were put in place, efforts were made to recharge groundwater, and a large number of trees were planted.
"Today, these efforts have given the Heval river a new lease of life while also helping rejuvenate dozens of natural water sources," he said.
During the broadcast, the prime minister also highlighted the 'e-Sanjeevani' scheme through which technology is being used effectively for medical consultations.
"It brings me immense satisfaction to share that nearly 50 crore tele-consultations have been conducted through it so far.
This is a massive figure and a prime example of the power of technology, the service-mindedness of our doctors, and the trust of our citizens," he said.
Modi said that through its vast network, the e-Sanjeevani service reaches even the remotest corners of the country, and the stories of its beneficiaries are deeply moving.
(With inputs from PTI)