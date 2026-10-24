Trade body urges Rahul Gandhi to defer Nov 1 INDIA bloc rally, warns of Rs 10,000 crore Diwali trade loss

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to defer the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan until after November 10, citing the risk of business losses amounting to Rs 10,000 crore during the peak Diwali shopping season.

In a letter to Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said the rally could affect wholesale and retail markets around Ramlila Maidan at a time when traders expect heavy customer footfall ahead of Dhanteras and Diwali.

Goyal said Delhi records business worth around Rs 25,000 crore across sectors such as gold and silver, electronics, clothing, utensils, dry fruits, sweets, automobiles, property and gift items around Dhanteras, which falls on November 6 this year. Diwali will be celebrated on November 8, followed by Bhai Dooj on November 10.

The traders' body said markets generally see increased activity about a week before the festivals, making the timing of the rally a matter of concern for traders.

According to the CTI's assessment, traders in Delhi have already suffered losses of around Rs 3,000 crore in October due to rallies, marches and road closures in Connaught Place, India Gate and central Delhi.

The disruptions affected the movement of goods to wholesale markets and reduced customer footfall at retail outlets, it claimed.

The organisation also pointed to around 20 wholesale and retail markets within a five-kilometre radius of Ramlila Maidan, including Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Chawri Bazar, Bhagirath Palace, Khari Baoli, Kashmere Gate, Nai Sarak, Mori Gate, Kinari Bazar, Dariba, Daryaganj, Ajmeri Gate, Jama Masjid, Karol Bagh and Azad Market.