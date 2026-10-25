Punjab chemists' body decides to stop selling psychotropic drugs amid govt crackdown

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Chemists Association has directed around 27,000 wholesale and retail chemists across the state to stop selling habit-forming medicines from Sunday, citing alleged harassment by the state government amid an intensified crackdown on drug sales.

The association has asked chemists to return stocks of the medicines that include pregabalin and other narcotic and psychotropic substances to wholesalers and distributors.

The decision follows intensified raids by the Punjab Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on chemist shops across the state amid concerns over the misuse and illegal sale of these drugs.

While licensed chemists are permitted to dispense these medicines against valid physical prescriptions, the association alleges that authorities are penalising them for discrepancies in records and bills.

GS Chawla, general secretary of the Punjab Chemists Association, said chemists were facing difficulties because of frequent raids and penalties imposed following inspections. He said the association did not oppose action against illegal activities but maintained that legitimate chemists should not suffer because of the actions of a few.

“Due to frequent raids, we have decided to stop selling these medicines from October 25,” Chawla said, alleging that action over discrepancies in records and bills was affecting the wider trade.

Sudarshan Chaudhary, vice-president of the association, said licensed chemists had to follow lengthy procedures to maintain records of psychotropic medicines but were still being branded as drug peddlers.

“Chemists across the state have decided to discontinue the sale of all habit-forming medicines, including pregabalin, which is at the centre of the controversy in the Jhota murder case,” he said.