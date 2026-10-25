Rahul thanks BJP for ‘promoting’ INDIA bloc rally against ‘vote chori’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a swipe at the BJP, thanking the party and its allies sarcastically for enthusiastically publicising the INDIA bloc’s November 1 rally against alleged vote theft.

In a post on X, Gandhi urged the BJP to maintain the same enthusiasm over the next seven days, saying its efforts had helped the opposition’s campaign reach a wider audience.

Accusing the authorities of deleting names from electoral rolls and flouting rules, Gandhi said the opposition would not remain silent over alleged electoral irregularities.

“Names have been struck off the electoral rolls. Rules and laws have been flouted. And those who dared to ask questions were met with batons. Now, the nation will provide an answer,” he said in Hindi.