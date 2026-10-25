'Referred to PM Modi's ideological father RSS': Congress on Kharge's 'baap' remark

Amid the raging row over its chief Mallikarjun Kharge's "baap" remarks, the Congress on Sunday claimed that a BJP worker first insulted Kharge's late father while he was speaking in Patna which prompted the veteran leader to refer to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "ideological father", the RSS.

The opposition party alleged that this was the second time in the last few months that Kharge had been "insulted" and said the "despicable act of purification" was carried out in Uttarakhand in August after he had given a speech at a rally.

The Congress' remarks came after the BJP launched an all-out attack on Kharge for his "Modi ka baap bhi jayega" remarks at an event in Patna.

"Modi ka baap bhi jayega, baap bhi jayega (Let alone Modi, even his father would go)," Kharge retorted from the dais, after a member of the audience interrupted the Congress chief's speech and shouted that as long as there is no rebellion, Modi won't go anywhere.

Hitting out at Kharge for his disparaging "personal" remarks against Prime Minister Modi, the BJP said the Congress chief is using language "associated with thugs and hooligans", reflecting the "ideological bankruptcy" of his party that appears more like a "mafia gang".

Reacting to the BJP's attack, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "The BJP hatches new conspiracies everyday. A few days ago after Kharge ji's speech, a despicable thing such as purification was carried out. Today in Bihar, when Kharge ji was giving a speech, a BJP worker insulted Kharge ji's father by saying that 'agar aapke baap bhi aa jayenge toh Modi nahi jayega'."

"After that Kharge ji referred to Modi ji's ideological father, the RSS, stating not only Modi ji will go but the RSS will also go. After such a disgusting act (insulting Kharge), they are now in turn accusing Kharge ji," he said, slamming the BJP.

"He (Kharge) is a very senior leader in the country...this is the second time they (BJP) have insulted him," Khera told PTI Videos.