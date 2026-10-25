Kharge's 'Modi ka baap' remark sparks ruckus at Patna event; BJP says Congress displaying 'frustration'

A ruckus broke out during Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's address at an event in Patna, Bihar, on Sunday, after a person in the audience reportedly said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not leave office. Responding to the remark, Kharge said, "Modi ka baap bhi jayega" (Modi’s father will go also).

The alleged heckler was beaten up by Congress supporters. Speaking outside the hall, the person, identified as Santosh Kumar, said his remarks had been misunderstood and clarified that he actually wanted Modi to go, NDTV reported.

"I was saying that unless there is a revolt, Modi will not go. But only a part of it was heard and was misunderstood," NDTV quoted Santosh as saying after having been pushed out of the venue.

Addressing the 139th birth anniversary celebration of Dr Shri Krishna Singh in Patna, Kharge further hit out at the Prime Minister, saying PM Modi has a habit of telling lies.

"PM Modi has a habit of telling lies. He had said that he would bring back black money in his first 100 days. I want to ask, where is that money?" Kharge asked.

He also launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), calling for ending its ideology in the country.

Kharge said, “As long as the ideology of the RSS persists in this country, there will be no peace."

The Congress leader also accused the Sangh of engaging in communal activities since its inception.