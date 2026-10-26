Arunachal anti-dam stir: NHPC office vandalised

GUWAHATI: Anti-dam protests in Arunachal Pradesh spread from the Siang region to Upper Subansiri district on Monday, with sporadic violence reported during a 12-hour bandh.

At least one two-wheeler was set on fire, a constable was reportedly injured in an attack on a police vehicle, and another police vehicle was damaged. An office linked to National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Limited was also vandalised.

The incidents occurred in Daporijo, the headquarters of Upper Subansiri district, which shares a border with China. Bandh supporters erected barricades and burnt tyres to prevent vehicular movement.

The bandh, which severely disrupted normal life, was called by student bodies led by the All-Tagin Students’ Union and other local organisations to oppose the proposed 1,605 MW Subansiri Upper Hydroelectric Project, locally known as Menga Dam.

Following the violence, a proposed public hearing for the project was cancelled.

Residents, led by student organisations, are demanding the withdrawal of the NHPC-backed project over concerns about its potential environmental impact, livelihoods and indigenous rights and interests.

In the Siang region, protests are directed against the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP). The Centre envisages the project, which is expected to generate 11,000 MW of power, as a counter to a 60,000 MW Chinese hydropower project.