Bombay HC defers Imran Khan’s plea against notice directing him to leave India to Tuesday

The Bombay High Court will hear actor Imran Khan’s plea challenging a Leave India Notice issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO), Mumbai, on Tuesday at 3 pm, ANI reported.

The notice, issued on October 14, directs Khan to leave India by October 28. The actor has sought its quashing, arguing that the FRRO did not give him an opportunity to respond before issuing the direction.

According to a statement issued by Khan’s public relations team, the actor, a US national and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, has lived in India since he was two years old and has held OCI status since 2006.

His petition argues that the notice does not specify which provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, he allegedly violated. It also challenges the absence of a show-cause notice or an opportunity to be heard before the direction was issued.

Khan has linked the notice to an incident on October 10 near August Kranti Maidan and Nana Chowk in Mumbai, where he was briefly detained by police.