Bombay HC defers Imran Khan’s plea against notice directing him to leave India to Tuesday

The Bombay High Court will hear actor Imran Khan’s plea challenging a Leave India Notice issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO), Mumbai, on Tuesday at 3 pm, ANI reported.
The notice, issued on October 14, directs Khan to leave India by October 28. The actor has sought its quashing, arguing that the FRRO did not give him an opportunity to respond before issuing the direction.
According to a statement issued by Khan’s public relations team, the actor, a US national and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, has lived in India since he was two years old and has held OCI status since 2006.
His petition argues that the notice does not specify which provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, he allegedly violated. It also challenges the absence of a show-cause notice or an opportunity to be heard before the direction was issued.
Khan has linked the notice to an incident on October 10 near August Kranti Maidan and Nana Chowk in Mumbai, where he was briefly detained by police.
According to his account, cited by his PR team, he was returning to his vehicle when he was surrounded by media personnel and detained. The team said he was neither an organiser of nor a participant in the protest and had gone to see what was happening.
Khan was taken to the Yellow Gate Police Station along with family members and was subsequently released, the petition states. It also refers to an FIR registered at Gamdevi Police Station on October 10 under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The actor has argued that the notice appears to be linked to the FIR, although the allegations remain unproven. He has also pointed out that no chargesheet had been filed and no charges framed when the notice was issued.
In a further development, Khan’s PR team said the FRRO issued a detailed show-cause notice shortly after his petition was filed, asking him to explain why his OCI registration should not be cancelled over his presence at the October 10 gathering.
Khan has sought interim protection against coercive action, including removal or deportation from India, blacklisting and any action affecting his OCI registration while the case is pending. He has also asked the court to direct the authorities to disclose the material relied upon in issuing the notice.
The matter was deferred to Tuesday, with the High Court scheduled to hear the plea at 3 pm, ANI reported.
(With inputs from ANI)