Cyclone Arnab: Centre steps up alert as storm nears Andhra coast with 140 kmph gust winds

NEW DELHI: The Centre has stepped up preparedness for cyclonic storm Arnab, which is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast as a very severe cyclonic storm with a gusting wind speed upto 140 kmph, by the forenoon of October 28, as Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan on Monday chaired a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC).

According to officials the Cabinet Secretary directed central and state agencies to prioritise zero loss of life, minimise damage to property and infrastructure and ensure the swift restoration of essential services after the cyclonic event.

During the meeting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed the committee that the deep depression over the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal had intensified into Cyclone Arnab.

"At 5.30 am on Monday, the storm was centred over the east-central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, approximately 650 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam and 730 km east-southeast of Kakinada," the IMD said.

According to the IMD forecast, the cyclone is expected to move west-northwestwards until October 27 before turning northwest towards the Andhra Pradesh coast. It is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam on October 28 as a very severe cyclonic storm.