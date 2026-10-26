Cyclone Arnab: Centre steps up alert as storm nears Andhra coast with 140 kmph gust winds

NEW DELHI: The Centre has stepped up preparedness for cyclonic storm Arnab, which is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast as a very severe cyclonic storm with a gusting wind speed upto 140 kmph, by the forenoon of October 28, as Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan on Monday chaired a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC).
According to officials the Cabinet Secretary directed central and state agencies to prioritise zero loss of life, minimise damage to property and infrastructure and ensure the swift restoration of essential services after the cyclonic event.
During the meeting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed the committee that the deep depression over the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal had intensified into Cyclone Arnab.
"At 5.30 am on Monday, the storm was centred over the east-central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, approximately 650 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam and 730 km east-southeast of Kakinada," the IMD said.
According to the IMD forecast, the cyclone is expected to move west-northwestwards until October 27 before turning northwest towards the Andhra Pradesh coast. It is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam on October 28 as a very severe cyclonic storm.
The weather system is also expected to bring adverse weather conditions to Telangana, southern Odisha and south and central Chhattisgarh. Heavy rainfall is forecast in parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, which prompted the Cabinet Secretary to direct the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the IMD to issue appropriate alerts to the two states.
"Chief Secretaries and senior officials from Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and the Union Territory of Puducherry briefed the committee on their preparedness measures,"a senior official said.
State administrations have arranged shelters and evacuation facilities, placed National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams on standby and activated district control rooms to monitor the situation, the official said.
The officials said that the NDRF has deployed teams in vulnerable areas, with additional personnel kept ready for immediate mobilisation. The Army, Navy, Air Force and Indian Coast Guard have also placed their rescue and relief teams, ships and aircraft on standby to respond to emergencies.
The Coast Guard has escorted several ships and boats to jetties and shore, while remaining vessels have been alerted to return to the coast.
Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the southwest and adjoining central Bay of Bengal, or along and off the coasts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Yanam, from October 26 to 29. Fishermen already at sea have returned, officials informed the committee.
The Union Home Secretary informed the committee that the MHA, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the IMD were continuously monitoring the situation and coordinating with state governments, central ministries and response agencies.
Reviewing the arrangements, Somanathan emphasised that all agencies must work in close coordination to prevent casualties and minimise damage. He directed officials to ensure that essential services are restored as quickly as possible wherever disruptions occur.
The meeting was attended by senior officials from the concerned states and Union Territory, the ministries of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Fisheries, Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and Power, besides representatives of the NDMA, NDRF, IMD, Indian Coast Guard and the armed forces.