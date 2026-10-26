J&K Govt set for first cabinet reshuffle; ally Congress not taken into confidence

SRINAGAR: As the much-awaited cabinet reshuffle of Omar Abdullah's government is set to take place on Tuesday, the ruling National Conference (NC) has not taken its alliance partner Congress into confidence or invited the grand old party to join the cabinet.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday met Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and sought time from him for the cabinet reshuffle on the first three days of this week.

The first cabinet reshuffle of Omar government, which assumed office on October 16, 2024, will take place at 10 am at Lok Bhavan, Srinagar on Tuesday. LG Sinha will administer the oath of office to the new ministers.

At present, the J&K government has six ministers including the Chief Minister while three cabinet posts are lying vacant.

Sources said the CM may drop at least two ministers to include new faces in the cabinet and fill all the three vacant posts of the ministers.

There is a strong possibility that the CM may induct J&K Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather into the Council of Ministers and give him the Finance portfolio. If Rather moves to cabinet, a senior NC MLA would be appointed as new Speaker of the Assembly.

As NC MLAs are lobbying intensively for ministerial berths, Omar has sought to discourage attempts to influence the decision, telling the aspirants not to “knock on Farooq sahib's door, my door or anyone else's door” as the decision on who would become a minister had already been made.