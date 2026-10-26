Rahul Gandhi's convoy involved in minor collision on UP's expressway; Congress leader safe

Several people were injured after vehicles in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s convoy collided on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Rahul was safe.

The accident occurred near the 91-km milestone, where five vehicles and an ambulance collided. Those injured reportedly included Congress workers, party office-bearers and security personnel accompanying the convoy.

The incident occurred at around 10.15 am when a private vehicle at the front of the convoy, belonging to local Congress leaders, suddenly applied the brakes for an unspecified reason, causing the vehicles behind it to collide with one another, the officer told PTI.

The convoy, accompanied by police personnel for security, was expected to reach the Sultanpur court at around 11.15 am for the hearing in the defamation case against Gandhi, the officer said.