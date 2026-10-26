SC expresses satisfaction as 14 states consents on district judges retirement age to 62-year

In a significant push to retain experienced and talented judges at the grassroots, the Supreme Court on Monday expressed it a satisfaction with the fact that 14 states have consented to raise the retirement age of district judicial officers from 60 to 62 years.

The Bench of the Supreme court, headed by the CJI Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi, however, firmly shut the door on individual judges rushing to the apex court for personal extension.

Refusing urgent listing of pleas by judges who are about to demit office at 60 or have just retired, the CJI also clarified that "This pertains to the persuasive jurisdiction of this court. The issue is between the Supreme Court and the states."

The court said the larger policy question cannot be decided through individual petitions and noted that the main petition on service conditions is already listed and that is where the issue will be decided.