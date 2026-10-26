SIR decisions 'unanimous', Form 6 'not amended': ECI tells SC, opposes plea to restrain CEC

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday told the Supreme Court that all decisions relating to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls were taken unanimously, defending its actions and opposing a plea seeking to restrain Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar from functioning.

In a counter-affidavit filed in response to a writ petition by Rakesh Kumar Singh alias Rakesh Singh, the poll body said the batch of petitions challenging the CEC's functioning was based entirely on a single newspaper report. "A newspaper report is not treated as evidence in the eyes of law," the ECI said in its affidavit.

The Supreme Court is expected to hear the batch of petitions on Tuesday.

ECI also said Form 6, used for voter registration, had not been amended during the SIR exercise. "Form 6 has not been amended. Only the Centre can amend it. The SIR declaration is a separate document," it said.

The affidavit, filed by the Deputy Election Commissioner, stated that it had been approved unanimously by Kumar and the two other Election Commissioners. ECI said all three SIR orders, issued in June 2025, October 2025 and May 2026, were unanimous decisions of the full Commission.

"The notes, queries or suggestions recorded by the CEC or Election Commissioners while a file is under process do not constitute decisions of the Commission. Newspaper report not treated as evidence in eyes of law," the EC said in its affidavit.

The poll body said files normally moved from one Election Commissioner to the other before reaching the CEC. In urgent cases, electronic approvals were obtained and subsequently recorded in the physical file.

The affidavit also cautioned that any officer issuing orders beyond the powers delegated to them would face action.