Smriti Irani scraps VIP culture in Chhattisgarh, puts booth workers at centre of BJP's Mission 2028

RAIPUR: Marking her arrival as the newly appointed BJP State In-charge for Chhattisgarh, National General Secretary Smriti Irani set a stern, no-nonsense tone during her maiden two-day visit to the state.

Accompanied by co-incharge Siddharth Shambhu, Irani dismantled traditional VIP showiness, pulled down promotional hoardings, elevated grassroots booth workers, and conducted marathon review sessions, laying the groundwork for “Mission 2028”. She signalled an end to high-decibel fanfare and excessive sycophancy.

According to party insiders, Irani, while addressing assembled leaders on Sunday, bluntly remarked, "The welcome is done; now head to your booths. Only those participating in the meetings need to stay here.”

Ministerial convoys were stopped at the outside parking perimeter, and personal assistants (PAs), PSOs, and security staff were kept out of the meeting corridors to enforce strict organisational discipline.

During review meetings with state office-bearers, division heads, and district chiefs, she outlined the party's electoral doctrine: Elections are won neither by ballot papers nor electronic machines alone, but by the dedicated sweat, organic public connection, and booth-level machinery of party workers.

“Mission 2028” is not merely an electoral milestone, but a pledge to uphold Chhattisgarh's identity, development, and good governance, Irani categorically conveyed to the party leaders.

On Sunday evening, Irani paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at the CM House to discuss governance and organisational alignment.

During the organisational review, simmering internal tensions surfaced during a two-hour closed-door session with 74 former ministers, former MLAs, and ex-MPs.