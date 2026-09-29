BJP directs state in-charges to stay on ground, avoid unnecessary Delhi visits

NEW DELHI: The BJP has asked the newly appointed state in-charges and co-in-charges of the party to spend more time in their respective states and focus on strengthening the party at the grassroots, while avoiding frequent and unnecessary visits to Delhi.

The directive was issued at a meeting chaired by BJP President Nitin Nabin at the party’s central office on Tuesday. All functionaries overseeing the 37 states and Union Territories attended the meeting, which was also addressed by BJP National General Secretary (organisation) BL Santosh and national co-general secretaries (organisation) Shiv Prakash and Saudan Singh.

The sources said the leadership asked the newly appointed functionaries to make regular visits to their assigned states and devote adequate time to organisational work. They were told to prioritise responsibilities entrusted to them and keep the party’s organisational interests above individual engagements.

During the meeting, the party leadership also emphasised the need for a clearly defined agenda for every organisational meeting, followed by a review of progress at the subsequent meeting. Functionaries were asked to assess whether targets had been achieved and identify areas requiring further attention.