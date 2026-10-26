Viral barefoot runner Kavita Devi fails to clear high jump in Jharkhand Home Guard test

RANCHI: Kavita Devi, a 27-year-old widow and mother of two from Soso village in Ramgarh, Jharkhand, who went viral on social media for running barefoot in a saree during practice for the Home Guard recruitment trial, failed to qualify for the next stage after she could not clear the high jump during the physical test on Sunday.

Kavita completed the 1,600-metre run in 8.57 minutes, within the prescribed limit of 10 minutes. However, she failed to clear the required height in the high jump despite three attempts and was declared unsuccessful.

A daily-wage labourer, Kavita has been supporting her two young children and elderly in-laws since her husband's death a few years ago. Having completed her intermediate education, she had hoped that joining the Home Guard would help secure a better future for her children.

“I was quite confident that I will get through the test and secure the job, but opposite happened. There was one chance to mend future of my children, but I lost it. God knows, I will ever get a second chance or not,” said Kavita Devi.

She said the announcement of Home Guard recruitment in Ramgarh had given her a fresh ray of hope. “I realised that a Home Guard uniform would mean more than just a job; it would be a source of security for my children and their future,” she said.

Kavita first caught public attention during a free trial run organised by Ankit Running Academy at Sidhu-Kanhu Ground in Ramgarh to familiarise aspirants with the ground conditions ahead of the recruitment test. Without proper running shoes or a tracksuit, she ran barefoot in a saree while other aspirants wore sportswear and running shoes.

A video of her run went viral on social media, drawing support from political leaders, citizens and the media. MLA Jairam Mahto gave her a sports kit, while another well-wisher helped repair her broken mobile phone.