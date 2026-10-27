Free sale of acid defeats SC orders: Top court directs Centre to file compliance report

NEW DELHI: Expressing serious concern over the rising acid-attack incidents across the country, the Supreme Court on Tuesday observed that the trend is indicative of policy failure and called upon the Union Government to revisit existing guidelines on sale and regulation of acid.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi made the observation while hearing the petitions by survivors seeking stricter regulation and rehabilitation.

The bench noted that despite 2013 and 2015 directions in Laxman case mandating regulation of acid sale, requirement of photo ID, address proof, and disclosure of purpose, and ban on sale to minors, acid remains freely available.

"Free availability of acid in markets defeats the very purpose of our orders. What is being done? File compliance report," the bench told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.