Free sale of acid defeats SC orders: Top court directs Centre to file compliance report

NEW DELHI: Expressing serious concern over the rising acid-attack incidents across the country, the Supreme Court on Tuesday observed that the trend is indicative of policy failure and called upon the Union Government to revisit existing guidelines on sale and regulation of acid.
A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi made the observation while hearing the petitions by survivors seeking stricter regulation and rehabilitation.
The bench noted that despite 2013 and 2015 directions in Laxman case mandating regulation of acid sale, requirement of photo ID, address proof, and disclosure of purpose, and ban on sale to minors, acid remains freely available.
"Free availability of acid in markets defeats the very purpose of our orders. What is being done? File compliance report," the bench told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.
In his reply, Mehta submitted that the Union Home Ministry had issued repeated advisories and circulated Model Rules, but enforcement rested with the states. He assured the court that the Centre would consider fresh guidelines with stricter penalties.
The bench directed the Centre to file a comprehensive affidavit within four weeks giving state-wise data on licensed vendors, inspections, FIRs registered for illegal sale, and action against e-commerce platforms.
It also sought data on compensation disbursed, free medical treatment under Section 357C, and steps for education and employment of survivors.
The petitioners said survivors continue to face delay in compensation and denial of treatment despite Supreme Court orders for free care.
The court observed that the right to dignity includes rehabilitation of the victims and posted the for further hearing to December 3.