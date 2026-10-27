Gurugram biker crash: Haryana SIT retains attempt-to-murder charge against accused

CHANDIGARH: A five-member Haryana Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) has found that Kalyan Bainsla deliberately rammed his car into Delhi-based biker Shivani Chauhan alias Sia on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road on September 13, and they are retaining the attempt-to-murder charge against him.

Investigators have found that the incident was not an accident but an intentional act and are expected to file a charge sheet against the two accused, including Bainsla's cousin, next week.

They have found that Bainsla pursued Chauhan after an alleged altercation, caught up with her motorcycle and abruptly changed lanes before hitting her and fleeing. Other bikers tried to stop the car at a traffic signal, but the driver sped away.

A senior police officer said the SIT has completed its investigation and prepared a draft charge-sheet, retaining the additional charges invoked during the probe.

The officer said after recording Chauhan’s statement and examining CCTV footage and crash videos, the SIT added Sections 109(1) (attempt to murder), 78 (stalking), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The SIT, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crimes Against Women) Sushila, has submitted its report to the Gurugram Police Commissioner. Sushila said the charge-sheet would be filed in court within a week under the sections invoked in the FIR.

Police said the investigation did not establish that the two accused were intoxicated at the time.