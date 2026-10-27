Gurugram biker crash: Haryana SIT retains attempt-to-murder charge against accused

CHANDIGARH: A five-member Haryana Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) has found that Kalyan Bainsla deliberately rammed his car into Delhi-based biker Shivani Chauhan alias Sia on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road on September 13, and they are retaining the attempt-to-murder charge against him.
Investigators have found that the incident was not an accident but an intentional act and are expected to file a charge sheet against the two accused, including Bainsla's cousin, next week.
They have found that Bainsla pursued Chauhan after an alleged altercation, caught up with her motorcycle and abruptly changed lanes before hitting her and fleeing. Other bikers tried to stop the car at a traffic signal, but the driver sped away.
A senior police officer said the SIT has completed its investigation and prepared a draft charge-sheet, retaining the additional charges invoked during the probe.
The officer said after recording Chauhan’s statement and examining CCTV footage and crash videos, the SIT added Sections 109(1) (attempt to murder), 78 (stalking), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The SIT, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crimes Against Women) Sushila, has submitted its report to the Gurugram Police Commissioner. Sushila said the charge-sheet would be filed in court within a week under the sections invoked in the FIR.
Police said the investigation did not establish that the two accused were intoxicated at the time.
However, CCTV footage and other technical evidence showed that they had visited a nightclub on MG Road after travelling from Palwal, Rajasthan with two other men, who were not found to be involved in the case. The incident occurred within half an hour of their leaving the nightclub.
According to police sources, CCTV footage and Chauhan’s statement indicated that the accused had allegedly pursued her, made obscene gestures and deliberately hit her motorcycle in an act of retaliation that could have proved fatal.
Bainsla and his cousin, Lavnish, allegedly fled to their hometown in Palwal after the incident. They later travelled to Salasar and Mehandipur Balaji in Rajasthan before being arrested in Dausa on September 15. Both are currently lodged in Bhondsi Jail in Gurugram after their bail pleas were rejected.
The incident occurred on September 13, when 27-year-old Chauhan, a resident of Kalkaji in Delhi, was riding with friends from Golf Course Road towards Extension Road. Bainsla, driving a white Maruti Ciaz, allegedly followed her, made obscene gestures and rammed the car into her motorcycle from the side before fleeing.
The incident was captured on Chauhan’s helmet-mounted camera and another biker’s camera. Four people were in the car, with Bainsla and Lavnish seated in the front. The other two men had been given a lift as far as Faridabad.