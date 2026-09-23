Woman stalked, harassed by bike-borne duo in Delhi, knocked off scooty; FIR filed

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly stalked and harassed by two unidentified men on a motorcycle, who purportedly rammed their bike into her scooty in south Delhi, leaving her seriously injured, officials said on Tuesday. Police have registered an FIR and are investigating the incident.
According to the woman's complaint, the incident took place in the intervening night of September 11 and 12 near Panchsheel Park Metro station in the Hauz Khas area, when she was returning home from her office in Saket.
The woman alleged that the two men, both in their twenties, began following her on a motorcycle and repeatedly passed objectionable remarks and teased her. She said they continued to pursue her before hitting her scooty with their motorcycle.
The impact caused her to lose control and fall. She allegedly skidded for around 100 to 150 metres on a road covered with stones and dust, suffering deep cuts, bleeding and extensive skin injuries.
Passersby arranged an ambulance, while her colleagues, who had received her live location, reached the spot. She was initially taken to Max Hospital in Saket and later shifted to Medanta Hospital in Noida, where doctors advised plastic surgery, according to her complaint.
Investigators examined CCTV footage from adjoining areas but were unable to trace the alleged incident in the available footage.
An FIR has been registered under appropriate sections of law, and police are attempting to verify the allegations, identify the accused and establish the sequence of events.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal said police were in contact with the complainant.
“We are aware of the matter and an FIR has been registered under appropriate sections of law. Police is in continuous contact with the complainant as she is under treatment in her hometown and recovering. She will be joining the investigation soon,” Mittal said.
(With inputs from PTI)