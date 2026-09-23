Woman stalked, harassed by bike-borne duo in Delhi, knocked off scooty; FIR filed

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly stalked and harassed by two unidentified men on a motorcycle, who purportedly rammed their bike into her scooty in south Delhi, leaving her seriously injured, officials said on Tuesday. Police have registered an FIR and are investigating the incident.

According to the woman's complaint, the incident took place in the intervening night of September 11 and 12 near Panchsheel Park Metro station in the Hauz Khas area, when she was returning home from her office in Saket.

The woman alleged that the two men, both in their twenties, began following her on a motorcycle and repeatedly passed objectionable remarks and teased her. She said they continued to pursue her before hitting her scooty with their motorcycle.

The impact caused her to lose control and fall. She allegedly skidded for around 100 to 150 metres on a road covered with stones and dust, suffering deep cuts, bleeding and extensive skin injuries.