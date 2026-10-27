India says UNSC permanent members without veto would be ‘second-class’

India has asserted that any reform of the UN Security Council that creates a new category of permanent members without veto powers would leave them as “second-class” members without altering the dominance of the existing five permanent members.

Addressing a UN General Assembly debate on the veto on Monday, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, said all permanent members of a reformed Council must have veto powers as long as the provision exists.

“India's position on the veto is principled and well known... We reiterate that as long as the veto exists, it must be held by all permanent members of a reformed Council,” he said at the Intergovernmental Negotiations plenary on Security Council reform.

Parvathaneni said creating a separate category of long-term members without veto powers would not change the existing decision-making dynamics, leaving the five permanent members, China, France, Russia, the UK and the US, with their current advantage.

He stressed that fairness and justice demanded equal rights and responsibilities for all permanent members.