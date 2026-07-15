India renews push for UN reforms to make multilateralism 'fit for future'

India on Tuesday (local time) renewed its push for comprehensive reforms of the United Nations, calling for an overhaul of the UN Security Council, a stronger General Assembly and a more effective Economic and Social Council to make multilateralism "fit for the future".

Addressing the Ministerial Roundtable on 'Making Multilateralism Fit for the Future' during the informal meeting of the UN General Assembly on taking stock of the Pact for the Future, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, said, "For India, making multilateralism fit for the future begins with ensuring that global institutions reflect contemporary realities.

"This underscores the urgent need for comprehensive reform of the Security Council, the revitalisation of the General Assembly, and the stronger role for ECOSOC (Economic and Social Council) in advancing sustainable development in its three dimensions - economic, social and environmental."

Highlighting concerns over the UN's effectiveness, Parvathaneni said public confidence in the organisation had suffered due to the Security Council's inability to respond effectively to ongoing conflicts.

He said, "Public perception about the UN has changed adversely in the recent past primarily due to the Security Council's inability to meaningfully intervene in raging conflicts across different parts of the globe. The Security Council has been ineffective in putting an end to human suffering among the affected populations. The foundational principle for the establishment of the United Nations - maintenance of international peace and security - has therefore been called to question."