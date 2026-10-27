Innovative technologies to enhance energy efficiency in India's road infrastructure

NEW DELHI: To reduce emissions and energy consumption in conventional road and infrastructure construction, two major organizations have teamed up to explore advanced road construction technologies.
Traditional hot mix asphalt requires significant heating of bitumen and aggregates, which consumes energy and generates emissions during production and paving.
Speciality chemicals company LANXESS and Hindustan Colas Private Limited (HINCOL) have collaborated to investigate advanced road construction technologies aimed at decreasing energy consumption, lowering emissions, and promoting sustainable infrastructure development in India.
Their focus is on warm mix asphalt technology, which allows for road laying at lower temperatures. This partnership aims to enhance energy efficiency, reduce emissions, and encourage more sustainable paving practices.
A key aspect of their collaboration is the evaluation of Addipave® WM 23, LANXESS’ warm mix asphalt additive technology. Through joint trials and market development initiatives, the companies intend to lower asphalt production and paving temperatures while maintaining road performance standards. Reduced operating temperatures can help diminish energy requirements and emissions linked to asphalt production and laying, while also improving workplace conditions.
Additionally, the partnership will assess Addipave® CR 36, LANXESS’ cross-linking technology for Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) applications. Laboratory and commercial-scale evaluations will explore its potential to enhance production efficiency, product consistency, quality, and operational safety.
LANXESS will provide the products, technical expertise, and trial support, while HINCOL will contribute testing facilities, operational support, and performance assessments tailored to Indian conditions.
By combining their expertise in specialty additives, bitumen technology, and road construction, the companies aim to advance resource-efficient paving practices and address India’s growing infrastructure needs with a stronger emphasis on sustainability and reduced environmental impact.
“India's infrastructure sector continues to demand innovative solutions that improve road performance while supporting sustainability objectives,” said Neelanjan Banerjee, Senior Vice President and Global Head of the Business Unit Lubricant Additives at LANXESS.
Debashis Chakraverty, CEO and Director of HINCOL, stressed the importance of collaboration, stating, “Both organizations will evaluate advanced technologies that have the potential to enhance pavement performance, improve sustainability, and create long-term value for the Indian road construction industry.”