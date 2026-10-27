Ladakh Chief Secretary calls for wider consultations on demand for complete liquor ban

Kundra chaired a meeting with women representatives of religious organisations, including the Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) and the Anjuman Imamia, Leh, to discuss the excise policy. The representatives demanded a complete liquor ban, citing social and cultural concerns, and expressed concern over the number of bar licences issued in the cold desert region.

Officials said Ladakh had two retail liquor outlets until last year, but only one was functional this year under the 2026–27 excise policy. However, the number of functional bars attached to restaurants offering retail liquor sales had increased from 23 to 40 following the issue of 17 additional licences.

Kundra acknowledged the concerns raised by the women representatives and said the demand to declare Ladakh a completely dry Union Territory required careful deliberation and consultation with all stakeholders.

He cited the experience of states such as Bihar and Haryana, where complete prohibition had led to serious consequences, including the proliferation of spurious liquor and drugs.

"This is also a cultural issue and the community needs careful consideration of the consequences of declaring Ladakh as a dry territory," Kundra said adding there are also issues of employment , tourism and economic activity and consultation with hotel industry is also crucial in this regard, particularly given that tourism is the primary economic activity in the territory.

Kundra said any decision would require a broad-based consultation involving religious organisations, hotel associations, tour and travel operators’ associations and other stakeholders. He suggested that the LBA president convene a wider consultation to build consensus and explore a middle ground.

He reiterated the need for constructive dialogue and mutual understanding while ensuring that the concerns of women representatives and the views of other affected stakeholders were considered.