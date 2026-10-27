Omar Abdullah expands cabinet, four NC MLAs inducted as minister

SRINAGAR: In the first cabinet expansion of the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference government, four NC MLAs were inducted into the Council of Ministers on Tuesday and administered the oath of office and secrecy by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The four NC MLAs — Ali Mohammad Sagar, Shameema Firdous, Mir Saifullah and Altaf Ahmad Kalloo — took the oath at Lok Bhawan in Srinagar.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, along with senior NC leaders, attended the swearing-in ceremony.

The expansion marks the first reshuffle of the Omar Abdullah-led government, which assumed office in October 2024.