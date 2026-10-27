Supreme Court asks states to build women-only bar rooms

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday directed all states and Union Territories to allocate funds to build bar rooms, washrooms and other basic amenities for women advocates in district and taluk courts.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana disapproved of the lack of ladies’ bar rooms and said facilities should be provided to women advocates regardless of their numbers in the courts, emphasising the need for inclusiveness.
“If there are no ladies’ bar rooms, we strongly disapprove of it. It is the duty of all high courts and state governments to ensure that wherever women members are practising, they are provided an exclusive women’s bar room with all facilities. This is the mandate. We do not want to deviate from that. It has to be complied with, whether additional funds or land are required. Whatever is required must be done,” the bench said, posting the matter for hearing on December 2.
The Supreme Court was hearing a plea filed by a group of women advocates concerning the accessibility, inclusiveness and long-term sustainability of women lawyers in the legal profession.
Opining that the pattern of basic facilities should be uniform across all states/UTs, the Court called upon the Advocate Generals/Standing Counsels of States/UTs to submit progress reports to the office of Attorney General R Venkataramani so the AG can place a compilation before the court.
It also permitted the petitioners and intervenors to give suggestions to the AG. Where the suggestions pertain to a particular State, the Court said that the same may be referred by AG Venkataramani to the concerned Advocate General so they may take up the suggestion with the State government for necessary compliance.
Earlier, the court had stressed the need to create conditions that enable women advocates to discharge their professional responsibilities effectively, safely and on equal terms.
Taking note of issues raised in the plea that flagged the absence of adequately equipped ladies’ bar rooms and other essential facilities in most courts across the country, the Supreme Court had said the concerns raised could not be brushed aside as a matter of mere convenience.
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