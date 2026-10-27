US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi leads bipartisan push to honour Indian Americans

CHANDIGARH: As the United States is home to over 5.2 million Indian Americans, who form one of the most religiously diverse communities, and amid growing anti-Indian sentiment, US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on Monday introduced a bipartisan resolution in the House of Representatives, backed by 256 lawmakers representing more than half of the chamber, to honour the contributions of Indian Americans and support the designation of July as Indian American Heritage Month.
This resolution comes ahead of the November 3 midterm elections, when several Indian American candidates are seeking elected office across the country, and also at a time when anti-Indian American rhetoric is rising in the US, as reflected on the campaign trail for these polls in states such as Texas.
The resolution recognises the Indian American community’s contributions to the United States across various fields, including science and medicine, technology and business, public service, the military, education, philanthropy, arts and culture, and athletics.
Congressman Krishnamoorthi said, “Indian Americans have helped shape this country for generations, from breakthroughs that have saved lives and businesses that have created jobs to lifetimes of service in our military and public office. I’m proud to lead 256 of my colleagues in designating July as Indian American Heritage Month to honour that legacy and celebrate the many ways Indian Americans continue to enrich our country.”
The designation of July as Indian American Heritage Month commemorates the signing of the Luce-Celler Act by President Harry S. Truman on July 2, 1946, which made people of Indian descent eligible for naturalisation as American citizens. The resolution also honours the Indian American community’s religious and cultural diversity and the generations of Indian Americans who have contributed to the nation’s cultural, economic, and civic life.
In a post on X, Krishnamoorthi wrote, “I'm proud to lead 256 bipartisan cosponsors in a resolution to designate July as Indian American Heritage Month. Generations of Indian Americans have helped build and strengthen our country. It's time we honour their contributions and celebrate their enduring legacy.”
Citing US Census Bureau estimates published in 2023, it noted that more than 5.2 million people in the United States identify as Indian American. The measure recognises the community’s cultural heritage, which traces its origins to a civilisation spanning more than 5,000 years, and describes Indian Americans as one of the country’s most religiously diverse communities.
It also acknowledges Indian Americans’ achievements across a wide range of professional and public service fields and credits the community with significant contributions to science, medicine, biomedical research, space exploration, artificial intelligence, computing and telecommunications. The resolution further recognises Indian Americans who have served in every branch of the US Armed Forces, as well as those holding positions in federal, state and local government.
A Carnegie Endowment survey found that 48 per cent of Indian American respondents had encountered racist posts targeting their community very or somewhat often since the start of 2025, while one in four reported being called a slur.
Earlier this month, law enforcement authorities arrested a 19-year-old accused of attempting a mass shooting at an Illinois Hindu temple. Krishnamoorthi was present at the Sri Venkateswara Swami temple in Aurora, near Chicago, when the accused planned to carry out the mass shooting but failed because his shotgun jammed.