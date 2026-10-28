Anti-drug activist death: Punjab Congress chief seeks Mansa SSP’s dismissal, CM’s resignation

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Congress President Pargat Singh demanded the dismissal of Mansa SSP over alleged negligence in the case of anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota’s death and called for Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav to resign, taking moral responsibility for the situation.

Singh said the functioning of the police administration had come under serious scrutiny. He questioned the basis for declaring the death a murder without an impartial investigation if there was suspicion of a drug overdose. He demanded a transparent probe and accountability for the officials responsible.

He said public confidence in the police and administration was steadily eroding. Describing the alleged removal of the deceased’s body by the police from his family as extremely serious, he said the incident raised concerns about emergency-like conditions in Punjab.

The government must listen to people and act according to the law rather than suppress public anger through force, he said.

Singh appealed to the people of Punjab to remain calm amid emotional distress while continuing to demand justice and uphold their constitutional rights.

He also questioned the police’s failure to disclose the whereabouts of the arrested student union president. If she had been arrested, he asked, why had the police not clarified where she was being held and her legal status? "Transparency and adherence to due process were essential in every arrest and detention," he said.

"Maintaining law and order was the responsibility of the government and police administration. If people felt their voices were being silenced and they had to struggle to secure their rights, it should serve as a serious warning for the governance system," he added.