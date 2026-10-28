Five killed as Cyclone Arnab batters Andhra Pradesh; triggers floods and landslides in Odisha

Cyclone Arnab crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast early on Wednesday, killing five people in related incidents and damaging roads, power infrastructure and crops, while heavy rain and strong winds battered southern Odisha, triggering landslides and flooding. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said advance preparations and evacuations had helped the state achieve its "zero casualty" objective.

The very severe cyclonic storm crossed the Andhra Pradesh-Yanam coast between 2 am and 8 am before weakening, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Heavy rainfall inundated low-lying areas across both states, uprooted trees and electric poles, disrupted transport and left thousands of hectares of agricultural land damaged.

In Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said five people had died in incidents involving electrocution and a wall collapse. He sought central assistance and said a preliminary damage assessment would be submitted to the Centre, followed by a comprehensive report.

In Odisha, Gajapati was the worst-affected district among eight initially placed on alert, Majhi said. The state evacuated 43,827 people to 634 relief centres, while 2,037 centres had been kept ready.

Andhra: Five killed, power infrastructure damaged

Hundreds of villages across more than 10 districts, including Eluru, West Godavari and Vizianagaram, bore the brunt of the cyclone, with several locations recording more than 200 mm of rain and low-lying areas becoming inundated.

Addressing a press conference at the Real Time Governance System (RTGS) in the secretariat, Naidu said one person died in Visakhapatnam after coming into contact with a live electric wire following a tree's fall on it. A woman died in rural Visakhapatnam after an electric pole fell on her, while an uprooted palm tree killed a man in Bhimavaram. A woman died of electrocution in Anakapalli and another person was killed when a wall collapsed in Sakinetipalli.

"Despite many efforts, five people died today. We have been telling, some cooperated, some were casual and ventured out and misfortune will strike us," said Naidu.

The chief minister said the cyclone had disrupted normal life across the state. He promised to visit the worst-affected Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema and West Godavari districts.

Naidu said he had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking assistance and briefed him on the cyclone's intensity and its impact on Andhra Pradesh. He also sought a visit by a central team to assess the damage. Standing crops, including paddy, suffered extensive damage.