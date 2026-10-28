Grandmother in Punjab seeks custody of murdered daughter’s infant son in US

CHANDIGARH: The mother of 30-year-old Indian-origin woman Jasmine Aujla Gill, whose 28-year-old husband allegedly murdered her in the US, has petitioned the US government and the Indian High Commission in the US for custody and repatriation of her eight-month-old grandson.

Sukhwinder Kaur, who lives in Moga, has urged both governments to act on humanitarian grounds and bring the infant to Punjab to live with his maternal family. She has expressed concern for his safety and future upbringing, saying she wants him away from the trauma of the crime. Neither US nor Indian authorities have responded to her plea so far.

Jasmine was last seen at her Sacramento residence on September 30. Her cousin reported her missing on October 4.

Her husband Gurinder Gill claimed that ICE agents had taken her away while she was checking the mail at their residence. However, detectives contacted ICE, which confirmed that no enforcement activity had taken place at the address.

On October 1, burned and buried human remains were discovered in neighbouring El Dorado County, about 70 miles from Gurinder’s residence. The remains were later identified as Jasmine’s.

Investigators with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office found several inconsistencies in Gurinder’s statements about his wife’s disappearance. They also learned that the couple were involved in an ongoing divorce and child custody dispute.