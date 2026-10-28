Gurugram woman alleges Uber driver threatened to kill her after fare dispute

CHANDIGARH: A woman software engineer and artificial intelligence (AI) professional travelling from Delhi airport to Gurugram has alleged that a fare dispute with an Uber driver escalated into physical aggression, as her arm was grabbed, verbal abuse, as he misbehaved with her, being locked inside the car, and death threats at her doorstep in the early hours of the morning.

Tanisha Sharma shared her account of the incident on X, prompting concerns over passenger safety. She claimed that the driver demanded more than the fare displayed on her app and later followed her to her home.

She tagged Uber's support account and sought an urgent response from a company representative, a proper investigation and concrete action. She also urged the platform to preserve the trip details and driver records.

“I landed at Delhi airport today and had one of the most terrifying experiences of my life with an Uber driver. I'm still shaken. I booked an Uber to Gurgaon for a 20-minute ride. The fare shown on my Uber app was around ₹625. After the trip, the driver showed me a screenshot from Rapido quoting ₹1,479 and demanded that I pay that amount instead. When I pointed out that this was a Rapido screenshot and not an Uber screenshot, he said, ‘Iss route ka itna hi hota hai."