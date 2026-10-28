HM Amit Shah to inaugurate Rs 800-crore Martyrs’ Memorial in Ambala on Nov 5

CHANDIGARH: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate an approximately Rs 800-crore memorial dedicated to the heroes of India’s 1857 uprising in Ambala Cantonment on November 5.

Haryana BJP president Dr Archana Gupta said Shah would visit Ambala, 'the land of Goddess Amba', to inaugurate the Shaheedi Smarak (Martyrs’ Memorial).

“Today, we held a preparatory meeting with our local MLA and Cabinet Minister (Haryana Energy and Transport Minister) Anil Vij, the District President, Mayor, the Zila Parishad Chairperson and other key party office-bearers to plan a grand reception and review the various arrangements,” she said.

Named “Azadi ki Pehli Ladai ka Shaheed Smarak”, the memorial highlights Ambala’s contribution to the 1857 uprising and honours the soldiers, farmers, women and civilians who participated in the struggle against British rule.

The names of more than 700 freedom fighters, identified through historical research, have been inscribed in gold. More names may be added as further records become available.

The complex features a 63-metre-high lotus-shaped structure equipped with two high-speed lifts, a sky café, a 2,500-seat open-air theatre and a 300-seat auditorium. It also has a 360-degree projection system, laser and sound shows, and interactive displays recreating significant episodes of the uprising.

Vij said the memorial would be opened to visitors following the ceremony. "The complex features 23 galleries documenting the events of 1857 in Ambala, Meerut, Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat, Jhansi and other parts of the country,’’ he said.