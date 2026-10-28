Indian Army sharpens tank, ICV readiness for high-altitude ops in Ladakh

This comes a day after Army chief General Dhiraj Seth reviewed operational preparedness along the central sector of the LAC in Uttarakhand, where he called for "sustained operational vigilance" and greater technology integration to deal with evolving security challenges.

It also comes amid continuing tensions along the LAC. Last week, ITBP Director General Shatrujeet Kapur said face-offs with Chinese troops were continuing at several places in Arunachal Pradesh.

Operating armour at 13,000 feet and above is very different from operating it in the plains. Thin air cuts engine power, sub-zero temperatures hit batteries and lubricants and crews need prolonged acclimatisation before they can fight effectively. Tanks and ICVs can be deployed only in a few relatively flat stretches along the 832-km LAC in Ladakh, such as Depsang, Chushul and Demchok.

Before 2020, the Army had only around three armoured regiments in Ladakh, roughly the equivalent of a brigade. That changed with the military confrontation with China that year. Over 68,000 troops, around 90 tanks and nearly 330 BMPs were airlifted to the region, with IAF C-17 Globemasters ferrying the 48-tonne T-90 tanks.

The Army is now also looking at lighter mechanised platforms, drones and sensors for high-altitude warfare, while strengthening its anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) capabilities. In August, it finally contracted the US-made Javelin, after a pursuit that began in 2010.

The 14 Corps, also known as the Fire and Fury Corps, was raised in 1999 after the Kargil conflict. It is responsible for the LAC in Ladakh, the Line of Control with Pakistan east of Zoji La and the Siachen Glacier.