PM Modi to inaugurate Bharat Renewable Energy Summit 2026 on November 2

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit and Expo (BRESE), 2026 on November 2, with the government seeking to mobilise investment of around USD 220 billion in the clean energy sector till 2030 to achieve its renewable energy targets.

The four-day summit, organised by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), will be held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from November 2 to 5. It will bring together participants from more than 130 countries, including policymakers, investors, manufacturers and industry leaders.

India has installed 308 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity and is working towards its target of 500 GW by 2030, MNRE Secretary Santosh Sarangi said on Wednesday.

“Realising this ambition will require approximately USD 220 billion in investment between 2027 and 2030, alongside accelerated deployment of energy storage, stronger transmission networks and expanded domestic manufacturing capabilities,” he said.

The summit, themed ‘Invest. Innovate. Inspire.’, will focus on renewable energy financing, energy storage, green hydrogen, domestic manufacturing and technology development. It will also be held alongside the ninth session of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Assembly and the fourth International Conference on Green Hydrogen.